Russian charged for Palisadoes quartet road deaths

Alexey Zaystev, the Russian national involved in Sunday's fatal road fatality along the Palisadoes Main Road in Kingston, has been charged with four counts of causing death by dangerous driving.

Superintendent Tomilee Chambers, head of the Kingston Eastern Police Division, confirmed this with The Gleaner this afternoon.

Zaystev has been offered bail. His first court appearance will be on January 18.

Two men and two women, who were in a taxi, died as a result of injuries they sustained. All four were residents of Seaview Gardens, Kingston.

They are Rose Roberts-Banton, 54 years; Zachery Heslop, 18 years; Delroy Grant, 53 years; and Camille Grant, 53 years.

