St Catherine man pleads guilty to being a member of a gang

A St Catherine man is to be sentenced next year after pleading guilty to gang-related charges in the St Catherine Circuit Court on Tuesday.

He is 24-year old Lesberth Smith, unemployed, of Old Harbour, St Catherine.

When Smith appeared before Justice Bertram Morrison, he pleaded guilty to being a member of a criminal gang, benefitting from a criminal gang and participating in a criminal gang.

He was ordered remanded and is to be sentenced on January 11, 2023.

The charges against Smith stem from a 2018 investigation by detectives from the St Catherine South police division into the activities of the Sparta Gang in Old Harbour, in the parish.

