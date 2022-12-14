St Catherine man pleads guilty to being a member of a gang
A St Catherine man is to be sentenced next year after pleading guilty to gang-related charges in the St Catherine Circuit Court on Tuesday.
He is 24-year old Lesberth Smith, unemployed, of Old Harbour, St Catherine.
When Smith appeared before Justice Bertram Morrison, he pleaded guilty to being a member of a criminal gang, benefitting from a criminal gang and participating in a criminal gang.
He was ordered remanded and is to be sentenced on January 11, 2023.
The charges against Smith stem from a 2018 investigation by detectives from the St Catherine South police division into the activities of the Sparta Gang in Old Harbour, in the parish.
- Rasbert Turner
Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.