Westmoreland custos suggests high energy costs putting dimmer on Christmas

Residents of Westmoreland who turned out Wednesday night for the Municipal Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony in Norman Square in Savanna-la-Mar have been told not to be discouraged because they cannot light up their homes amid high energy costs.

The encouragement came from Reverend Hartley Perrin, Custos of Westmoreland, during his address to attendees.

"Although JPS (Jamaica Public Service Company Limited) sort of make it difficult for us to establish our own Christmas tree a wi yaad, make it difficult for us to have our own light a wi yaad, cuh light tonight!... I wish I could carry home some of this light," he said.

The custos also urged residents to remember to spread love during the season amid the rising crime and violence which has led to the declaration of a state of emergency in the parish.

The tree-lighting ceremony is an annual treat for the people of the parish by the Westmoreland Municipal Corporation in partnership with the Jamaica Cultural Development Commission.

Several entertainers, including members of the police force, set the pace for an electrifying night under the stars.

Prince Jay, a cabaret singer, and former Digicel Rising Stars entrant who is also native of Westmoreland, delivered the final of the entertainment offerings ahead of the lights being turned on.

Bertel Moore, Mayor of Savanna-la-Mar told residents of the parish to put aside the fact that times are hard and put on their best clothing and celebrate with their families this Christmas.

-Albert Ferguson

