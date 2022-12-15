Bail hearing for ‘Slickianna’ murder accused put off until March

The bail hearing for Rushawn Patterson, who has been charged with the murder of 35-year-old social media influencer Aneika 'Slickianna' Townsend, has been put off until March 9, 2023.

The bail application for Patterson, 33, was expected to be made today before the St James Circuit Court.

However, when the matter was called up, the court was told that several documents are still outstanding from the prosecution's case file, including a DNA comparison report, a forensic certificate in relation to Patterson's motor vehicle and an additional witness statement.

Presiding High Court Justice Andrea Thomas subsequently set March 9 as the new hearing date and remanded Patterson until then.

Townsend's body was found floating in the sea in Reading, St James, on October 21. A post-mortem examination determined that she was strangled.

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

According to police reports, Townsend had travelled from Kingston to Montego Bay on October 20 and was later picked up by Patterson, following which they visited a restaurant in Hanover and a guest house in St James.

It is further reported that during the night, an argument developed between the two, following which Patterson strangled Townsend and disposed of her body.

Patterson is represented by attorney-at-law Michelle Thomas.

A security guard, Rohan Rose, who is charged alongside Patterson was last month offered $500,000 bail when he appeared before the St James Circuit Court.

He is charged with misprision of a felony, which is when someone knows a felony has been committed but fails to inform the authorities.

- Christopher Thomas

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.