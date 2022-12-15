Chang in St Lucia for high-level talks on national and regional security 

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of National Security, Dr Horace Chang, is on an official two-day visit to the Eastern Caribbean island of St Lucia, where he is having high-level discussions with Prime Minister Philip J. Pierre, as well as the Minister of Home Affairs and Public Service, Dr Virginia Poyotte.

Chang will also be meeting with the incoming chairman of the CARICOM Council for National Security and Law Enforcement (CONSLE).

The meetings are centered around bilateral and regional security matters, including strengthening cooperation, improving communication and capacity building.

“When there are security challenges in Jamaica or in St Lucia, it impacts on all of us. We are one Caribbean and we have to work together to combat all security threats to the region,” Chang said.

Chang will also be meeting with other senior Cabinet members of the St Lucian government, including Deputy Prime Minister, Ernest Hilaire.

