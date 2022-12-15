Cop sentenced for illegal weapon and ammunition

A police constable who was found with 83 rounds of ammunition and an illegal weapon, which he claimed he found in 2018, was today sentenced to three years and 10 months in prison.

Alberto Taylor, 31, who was assigned to Area 5 Headquarters, was sentenced to three years and 10 months for illegal possession of a firearm and three years for illegal possession of ammunition in the Gun Court, after pleading guilty. The sentences are to run concurrently.

The lawman, who had served his country for nine years, was arrested and charged after he was found with the weapon at the Swallowfield Examination Depot in St Andrew in October.

Taylor was held after he was seen acting in a suspicious manner and when searched, an Austria Glock pistol and one magazine were found in his waistband. One round and a gun holster were also found elsewhere on his person.

The police then went to his home and following a search, several different rounds of ammunition were found in his shoes and plastic bags.

A handgun holster, a baton and a carry-on were among the items that were also recovered.

Taylor, when cautioned, told the police that he found the gun in 2018 and decided to keep it because he had applied for a licensed firearm but was turned down.

Attorney-at-law Matthew Hyatt represented Taylor.

- Tanesha Mundle

