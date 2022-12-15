Thu | Dec 15, 2022

Corporate Hands | Boys’ Town gets CIBC FirstCaribbean support

Published:Thursday | December 15, 2022 | 12:06 AM
The Boys’ Town Primary & Infant School feeding programme recently benefited from assistance from CIBC FirstCaribbean. Here, Sylvia Banks Claire, principal of the school, accepts the cheque from Nigel Holness, managing director, CIBC FirstCaribbean.
Contributed
