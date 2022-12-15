Skip to main content
Top Menu
Mobile Apps
eGleaner
Login
Subscribe Now
Kingston
Thu | Dec 15, 2022
Search
Menu
Main menu
Home
Lead Stories
News
Sports
Entertainment
Business
Letters
Commentary
Health
Lifestyle
Secondary Menu
World News
In Focus
Auto
Food
Shipping
Art & Leisure
Classifieds
Commerce
Flair
Jobs
Podcast
Puzzles
Mobile version
Subscribe to this feed
Join us on Facebook
Follow us on Twitter
Corporate Hands | Boys’ Town gets CIBC FirstCaribbean support
Published:
Thursday | December 15, 2022 | 12:06 AM
Photo
Video
Contributed
The Boys’ Town Primary & Infant School feeding programme recently benefited from assistance from CIBC FirstCaribbean. Here, Sylvia Banks Claire, principal of the school, accepts the cheque from Nigel Holness, managing director, CIBC FirstCaribbean.
«Westmoreland custos suggests high energy costs putting dimmer on Christmas
Corporate Hands | Malta, D&G Foundation help low-income basic schools »
View the discussion thread.
Have COVID-19 questions?
Talk with our Virtual Assistant.