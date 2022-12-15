Corporate Hands | Guardian Group Foundation hands over medical equipment to VJH

Members of the Guardian Group were pleased to provide four cardiotocography machines which are used to monitor the fetal heart rates and maternal uterine contractions before or during labour, to determine if the unborn neonate is in any form of distress. Pictured (from left) are Annette Atkinson, senior manager, group branding and communication; Nadine Pottinger, assistant vice- president, employee benefits, Guardian Life; Andrea Dawkins Powell, deputy director of nursing services, Victoria Jubilee Hospital (VJH); Dr Micheal Fearon, labour ward consultant, VJH; and Dr Garth McDonald, senior medical officer, VJH.