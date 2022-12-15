Corporate Hands | Malta, D&G Foundation help low-income basic schools

Tears of happiness filled the eyes of the principals of the Callaloo Mews Basic school and Christian Early Childhood Academy when Malta reached out to them to help offset the costs of outstanding school fees and offer breakfast to their students. In addition to this, Malta, alongside the Desnoes and Geddes Foundation, surprised the pupils with a breakfast pop-up. Principal of Callaloo Mews Basic School Angela Gordon-Black (centre) is ecstatic to receive a cash grant presented by Desnoes & Geddes Foundation accountant Dennis Beckford and Malta Assistant Brand Manager Cavell Robinson.