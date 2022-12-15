First King’s Counsel appointed in Jamaica under King Charles III

Attorney-at-law Daniella R Gentles-Silvera is now the first King's Counsel appointed in Jamaica under the reign of King Charles Ill.

King's Counsel Peter Champagnie, in congratulating her, said the appointment is significant, because she is the first female lawyer in Jamaica to be elevated to the senior ranks of the Bar during the reign of a king.

Other current female King's Counsel were appointed during the reign of Queen Elizabeth II, with the title changing upon her death.

Gentles-Silvera is a partner in the law firm Livingston Alexander & Levy.

She was appointed five years ago as chairman of the Disciplinary Committee of the General Legal Council. Prior to her appointment as chairman, she served on the committee for 13 years.

The committee hears complaints of alleged professional misconducts against attorneys-at- law and makes decisions.

“I am happy for the recognition, it's been a lot of hard work,” Gentles-Silvera said today.

Commenting further, she said, “I would not have reached where I am today without the support of my family, friends, colleagues at the Bar, my partners at Livingston Alexander & Levy and last, but by no means least, my clients who have entrusted their legal matters to me over the years.”

Gentles-Silvera was admitted to practise in Jamaica in 1994 as an attorney-at-law and in 2002 was admitted to practise as a solicitor in England and Wales. She has been with Livingston Alexander & Levy since 1994 in the civil and commercial litigation department.

Attorney-at-law Anne-Marie C White-Feanny, a partner at Livingston Alexander & Levy, described the newly-appointed King's Counsel as an amazing human being who does not allow any obstacles or challenges to prevent her from pursuing what is right.

She said that the firm was extremely proud of Gentles-Silvera and described her as a very brilliant and hardworking lawyer.

She is a very modest person and one who firmly believes “in enforcing the high standard to which the legal profession should be held,” White-Feanny added.

-Barbara Gayle

