Mechanic charged for allegedly shooting his brother

A 39-year-old mechanic has been charged in St Ann for allegedly shooting and injuring his brother during a dispute.

He is Wesley Martin, of Top Milford Road, St Ann.

He is charged with shooting with intent and illegal possession of firearm and ammunition, stemming from an incident in his community on May 26.

A release from the police force's Corporate Communications Unit says about 5:30 p.m., Martin and his brother were having a dispute when Martin fired two shots at his brother, one of which caught him in his left hand.

His brother was taken to hospital, where he was treated.

Martin was subsequently arrested and charged.

