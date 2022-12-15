Metry Seaga elected PSOJ president

Metry Seaga, Chief Executive Officer of JFP Limited, was today elected the 21st President of the Private Sector Organisation of Jamaica (PSOJ) at a council meeting held at the PSOJ's offices on Hope Road, St Andrew.

Seaga succeeds Keith Duncan, who demits office after serving three terms – 2020-2022.

The vice presidents are: Marian Ross, Brian Jardim, Parris Lyew-Ayee Jr., Frank James, and Jackie Sharp, along with Vikram Dihman as treasurer.

Seaga, who has served as the President of The Jamaica Manufacturers and Exporters Associations (JMEA), shared that he is looking forward to this new role, as “the country is now poised for significant growth if we can translate the macro-economic gains into further opportunities for the benefit of all Jamaicans”.

The PSOJ boss, who would have led the merger of the Jamaica Manufacturers Association and Jamaica Exporters Association, noted, "While we have made significant gains on some of the PSOJ's strategic goals, there is still much to be done to create inclusive growth and competitiveness."

Seaga stated that the ongoing challenges being faced in Jamaica with educational transformation along with crime and corruption would remain focal points for the PSOJ.

He further added, "The PSOJ will maintain its approach of collaboration, engagement and consultation to facilitate meaningful impact. We will also look at long-standing issues plaguing our ability to compete effectively in the global marketplace and work towards implementing industry regulations and policies to drive the country's development.”

The strategic areas include:

Growth: Collaborate with the private and public sectors to continue to identify key enablers of economic growth. Among others, PSOJ will continue its efforts to (i) increase the development of linkages; (ii) promote the need for increased domestic and foreign investments through the Special Economic Zones (SEZs), and (iii) new large-scale and pioneering industry regulations.

Human Capital Development & Educational Transformation: advancing the conversation on adequately preparing and bolstering the labour force, in particular Jamaica's youth, for the new economic realities of a changing global economic landscape.

Crime and Governance/Corruption: partnering with various stakeholders in the public sector and civil society to support efforts to create a safe society and promote a culture of transparency, accountability and discipline.

Sustainable Environment: working with the responsible bodies to advance an agenda which balances growth and development efforts with preserving Jamaica's environment and natural resources for the future.

Innovation and Digital Transformation: supporting efforts that promote digital practices that can increase efficiency, innovation and productivity in the public and private sectors.

Increasing Engagement of Membership: the PSOJ will ensure that it remains relevant to the needs of its membership and will build on its existing programmes to ensure there is engagement from all members, individuals, micro, small, medium and large businesses and the organisations which fall under the umbrella of the PSOJ.

"It is incumbent on us as officers to be faithful in carrying out the mandate that we have outlined and do the work necessary to build a country we're proud of. I have every confidence that we have the team in place to meet the unique opportunities available to us in this economic landscape that will bring Jamaica closer to the goals outlined in Vision 2030," noted Seaga.

