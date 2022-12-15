Musician charged for murder of Clarendon mason

Twenty-two-year-old Jovaine Nel otherwise called 'Jovan', a musician of Treadlight district, Clarendon, has been charged for murder and illegal possession of firearm and ammunition.

The charges stem from an incident in his community on November 27, in which 40-year-old Donald Simpson, mason, of Treadlight district, was killed.

The police say about 8:45 p.m., Nel and an accomplice pounced upon Simpson and his two minor sons and opened gunfire, hitting Simpson in his upper body.

The children were able to escape.

The police were alerted and upon arrival, Simpson was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Nel was later arrested and was charged on Wednesday.

