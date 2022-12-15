Outstanding DNA report delays businessman’s cocaine case

WESTERN BUREAU:

ORAL JOHNSON, the Westmoreland businessman who was arrested in April after reportedly being held with over 19 pounds of cocaine in Coral Gardens, St James, will have to wait until February 2, 2023, for his case to progress further due to an outstanding DNA report.

Johnson, a 45-year-old bar and restaurant operator, was given the update on his case when he appeared in the St James Parish Court on Tuesday.

During the brief hearing, presiding Parish Judge Sasha-Marie Ashley told Johnson that, according to the information she had received from the clerk of the court, the report into a DNA analysis which had previously been done had not yet been added to the prosecution’s case file.

“The DNA analysis was done, but the DNA analysis report is still to be typed. Mr Johnson, your new court date is February 2,” said Judge Ashley. “Also, you have a bail offer renewed, so until the process is complete, you have to wait for the police.”

No explanation was given as to the need for Johnson’s bail to be renewed, as he had previously been out on bail prior to Tuesday’s brief court hearing.

INTERNATIONAL INVESTIGATIONS

The outstanding DNA report is in regard to a swab test which Johnson underwent to determine whether his DNA matched samples which had reportedly been found on the confiscated cocaine.

Attorney-at-law Henry McCurdy, who is representing Johnson, had previously asked for a printed copy of the DNA report ahead of his client’s trial, on the grounds that it would not be fair for Johnson to be tried without the report.

That request was made on October 6, when Johnson had initially been expected to stand trial.

The allegations against Johnson are that on April 28, a police team saw the defendant sitting in a parked vehicle in the Coral Gardens community for approximately 20 minutes. When approached by the police, Johnson gave conflicting explanations for why he was in the area, following which his vehicle was searched and nine packages with the cocaine were reportedly found.

Johnson’s arrest took place during a police operation which was under way at the same time in Coral Gardens on April 28, during which the authorities reportedly seized US$3.8 million and CDN$30,000 – valued at a combined J$60 million – at a house in the community.

A woman was also arrested in Westmoreland in connection with both seizures, and the police subsequently named Presley ‘Pressa’ Bingham, of Torado Drive in St James, as a person of interest in those investigations.

Following the Coral Gardens operation, Assistant Commissioner of Police Clifford Chambers indicated that the investigations would become international, extending to other jurisdictions beyond Jamaica’s borders. However, he did not state at that time which other territories might become involved in the probe.

Chambers also revealed that the United States had previously sent out an extradition request in 2005 for the owner of the house where the money was found.

christopher.thomas@gleanerjm.com