Security guard before the court for stealing shrimp

A security guard who is charged with simple larceny had his bail conditions adjusted when he appeared in the St Catherine Parish Court on December 13.

He is Delroy Lewis of Waterford in Portmore, St Catherine.

His station bail of $60,000 was adjusted to $150,000 with one or two sureties by Parish Judge Natalie Creary-Dixon.

Lewis is also to report to the Waterford Police Station twice weekly.

He is scheduled to return to court on March 14, 2023.

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

Despite an application from attorney-at-law Germaine Smith for a reduction of the new bail, the judge said she was not minded to do so.

"He is a security guard and got station bail and I am varying the condition, so I won't change it again," Creary-Dixon said.

Allegations are that on October 7, Lewis, who was assigned as a security guard at Mega Mart in Portmore, St Catherine, was caught on camera removing items from the store, which he placed in a garbage bag.

He exited the building without paying for the goods. He was held and checks revealed items including a pack of jumbo shrimp, ripe bananas, tomato sauce and sweet peppers valued over $30,000 in the bag.

When confronted by his supervisor, he had no satisfactory explanation. He managed to escape, but his cellular phone fell in the process.

When he returned for the phone three days later on October 10, he was held.

The police were notified and Lewis was taken into custody and later charged with simple larceny.

- Rasbert Turner

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.