Two food vendors shot in MoBay

Two food vendors are now nursing gunshot injuries following an incident in which they were attacked by a lone gunman at the Montego Bay Transport Centre, in St James, on Thursday morning.

It has been reported that shortly after 4:00 a.m., both vendors, who sell hot meals at the entrance of the transport centre, were attending to early-morning customers, when they were approached by a man who brandished a handgun.

The gunman opened fire, hitting both vendors, before he escaped on foot.

The police were summoned and upon their arrival the vendors were discovered suffering from gunshot wounds, and were rushed to hospital.

They were treated and admitted in serious, but stable, condition.

- Hopeton Bucknor

