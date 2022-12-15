Woman accused of filming sex act between children gets bail

A St Catherine woman who was charged for allegedly making a video showing her child and another minor engaging in a sexual act was granted $80,000 bail when she appeared in court on Wednesday.

The 27-year-old woman is charged with production of child pornography.

She appeared before Parish Judge Natalie Creary-Dixon in the St Catherine Parish Court, where she was ordered to surrender her travel documents as part of her bail condition.

She is to reappear in court on February 10, 2023, when the matter will again be mentioned.

The woman allegedly watched and filmed a sex act between her daughter and younger brother on December 1.

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

The police received information about the crime and an investigation was launched.

The woman was arrested and the two children removed to a place of safety.

-Rasbert Turner

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.