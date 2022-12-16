11-y-o girl, man suspected to have drowned in Clarendon
Published:Friday | December 16, 2022 | 11:31 PM
The Clarendon police are investigating the suspected drowning deaths of an 11-year-old girl and a man at Thomas River in Chapelton, Clarendon, on Friday.
The police have identified the child as Brihania Sindale, a student of Dupont Primary, in St Andrew, and 34-year-old Remo Douglas, a warehouse operator, who was visiting from the United Kingdom.
The incident happened around 1:30 p.m., the police say.
More details soon.
- Olivia Brown
Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.