11-y-o girl, man suspected to have drowned in Clarendon

The Clarendon police are investigating the suspected drowning deaths of an 11-year-old girl and a man at Thomas River in Chapelton, Clarendon, on Friday.

The police have identified the child as Brihania Sindale, a student of Dupont Primary, in St Andrew, and 34-year-old Remo Douglas, a warehouse operator, who was visiting from the United Kingdom.

The incident happened around 1:30 p.m., the police say.

More details soon.

- Olivia Brown

