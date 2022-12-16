Clarendon seniors welcome return of Christmas luncheon

Seniors in Clarendon can expect a bigger and better Christmas luncheon with this year’s return of the popular end-of-year event.

The much-anticipated community treat had been put on pause for two years as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. May Pen businessman Tony Smatt, who has been hosting the event for several years, said he decided on the resumption due to the many requests from seniors who bombarded him with queries about its return. He said he was particularly touched by comments from some who, in expressing their gratitude for the treat, informed him that they do not eat every day as they cannot afford it. On the menu this year will be fish, chicken and ham accompanied by vegetables, rice and dessert.

“The fact that so many people benefited and the great feeling of giving back to the community, I did not hesitate to bring the luncheon back. So far we have given out 550 tickets to be distributed. We will be preparing and serving approximately 600 persons,” he shared of the upcoming event.

“I can honestly say when these seniors come up to me and genuinely thank the team and myself, there is absolutely and positively no feeling as good as that.” He says this is all the motivation he needs to ensure its continuation. The luncheon is scheduled for Sunday, December 18, and will be set up behind the old police station on the property of his mall. There will be two additional components. “We have written to the MOHW in Clarendon and asked if they would set up a diabetic and blood pressure testing (station) on site before the luncheon, and the Wolmers Masonic Lodge in Kingston, of which I am a member, has asked if they could participate, and I happily accepted their assistance,” he said.

With the assistance of the group, all seniors attending the event will receive a bag of goodies.

He said the total projected cost for the dinner is about $900,000, and also expressed thanks to the volunteers from the parish who routinely turn out to ensure that the day runs smoothly.