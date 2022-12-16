Fire leaves job uncertainties at New Budget Supplies Hardware

A fire at New Budget Supplies Hardware Limited, on Hagley Park Road in St Andrew, on Friday night, has caused extensive damage to the warehouse and offices.

Owner, Robert Dabdoub, said he was made aware of the fire shortly before 9 p.m.

He said the security guards who were on the property when the fire started say the blaze began in a storeroom.

No one was hurt in the fire.

Dabdoub said the building was not insured, as that process was still under way.

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

"It's very unfortunate, but we just have to deal with it," Dabdoub said in reacting to the fire.

He said he was expecting to be able to have a partial reopening of business on Saturday.

However, he disclosed that some of the approximately 50 employees might have to be let go following an assessment.

He is also awaiting the fire brigade's investigation into the cause of the fire.

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.