JSE to raise $100M for social projects

At its inaugural Yuletide Telethon, held on December 12, the Jamaica Stock Exchange (JSE) raised just over $7 million through pledges from corporate Jamaica and individuals. The JSE is looking to raise $100 million to assist social projects in Jamaica and hopes to raise the remaining $93 million from across the length and breadth of Jamaica and the Jamaican diaspora, through pledges from ordinary Jamaican, the business community and diasporans, to assist well-needed projects identified. This should result in positively impacting the social fabric of the country.

The JSE, as well as all well-thinking Jamaicans are concerned about the level of crime, unemployment and suicide rates in the society. Through its subsidiary, the Jamaica Social Stock Exchange (JSSE), the JSE is providing an accountable system, which will allow people who can do something about the problems facing the country to contribute to the three social projects that the JSSE is helping to fund.

The first tranche of the money collected through the JSE Telethon will go towards the three named projects and others that will come on in the future, which will impact the society in tangible ways. The three current projects selected for funding are:

1. The Shalom Project for Mental Health and Wellness

2. Stop the Violence Project

3. Jamaica Music Institute Entrepreneurship Project

“We are excited about this opportunity aimed at encouraging all Jamaicans to support the social projects that are seeking funding through our subsidiary, the Jamaica Social Stock Exchange,” Dr Marlene Street Forrest, JSE’s managing director told the donors and wellwishers at the telethon launch.

“These three projects desperately need funding to allow for the intervention needed. Young men and women depressed and harbouring thoughts of ending their lives, those wanting to have a purpose in life and actualising that dream and those who need guidance to show how conflict can be resolved. The three projects will assist in providing hope. We must keep hope alive,” said Dr Street Forrest.

“Christmas is a time for giving and we know most Jamaicans wish to contribute in a meaningful way to the improvement of the society and this telethon is an easy way of saying and demonstrating that we care,” Dr Street Forrest added.

“We know that as listed companies, corporate donors and individuals we are called on countless times to give. We cannot apologise for that, instead I wish to encourage you to give. I believe through a collective approach, we can achieve our objectives. Let us all be able to say, not only is the JSE the best performing exchange in the world, but also the JSSE. We are the world, let us make a brighter day, you and me, by giving now,” Dr Street Forrest said.