McKenzie urges patience for rehab work on Sav and Negril markets

Western Bureau

Desmond McKenzie, the portfolio minister with responsibility for markets owned by municipal corporations across the island, has acknowledged that the Savanna-la-Mar Market in Westmoreland is in need of serious rehabilitation works, but has urged vendors and residents who use the facility to hold strain as the Government works to improve conditions.

McKenzie said funding has already been approved to commence the work which was now scheduled for the last quarter of the current fiscal year, ending March 31, 2023.

“The market in Savanna-la-Mar is going to take extensive repairs. The work is going to be done in phases and the ministry has already provided some $17 million to commence the first phase of the work,” McKenzie explained.He commended the efforts of the police and business community which had seen some repairs effected to the market. Last month, in response to concerns shared by fruits and vegetable vendors at the Savanna-la-Mar Market, members of the Westmoreland Police Division, as part of the public order reset, partnered with the business community to carry out repairs on leaky sections of the market roof.

“Let me again say how grateful I am to the police in Savanna-la-Mar and the Chamber of Commerce for the effort that they have made in assisting the vendors, and started to help in the repair and the changes. I want to commend and to thank them for the efforts that they are making and the support that they continue to give,” he said.McKenzie assured residents, however, that the facilities would be rehabilitated in a timely manner.

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

“While the Savanna-la-Mar Market is going to take some time, the new Negril Market that I’ve spoken about is coming closer to reality. The ground is being prepared for us to move those persons who are selling out of the old location to put them there so that the work can start for the construction for the new Negril Market,” the minister said.

“There is a thing called procurement, and we have to follow the procurement guidelines because the same set of people who are saying they want the market to be fixed … they are the same ones who will jump up and talk about how we’re not doing the right thing. So I want to ensure that whatever we’re doing is done in the right and proper way. So, at the end of the day, nobody can talk about we’re not transparent and nobody can’t ask no questions. Better we wait to get it completed,” he said.