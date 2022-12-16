Newly constructed RADA office in Hanover officially opened

Western Bureau

The newly constructed and long-awaited Rural Agricultural Development Authority (RADA) Office, located in Lucea, Hanover, was officially opened on Wednesday, December 14, by Minister of Agriculture and Fisheries Pearnel Charles Jr.

The complex, which has been under construction since January 2020, through a Ministry of Agriculture and Fisheries $110-million contract with construction company, Morris Hill Limited, of Alexandria, St. Ann, was built on the grounds of the original RADA office complex, which had become very dilapidated over time.

Minister Charles, while cutting a ribbon to mark the official opening of the complex, described the occasion as a good day for the parish of Hanover, as well as the management and staff of RADA in Hanover.

He said RADA has become synonymous with the provision of extension services within the agricultural and fisheries sectors, adding that despite the challenges the organisation has performed creditable over the years.

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

“Undoubtedly, RADA’s role is critical to the achievement of the objectives of the Ministry and by extension the growth of our country,” he stated.

“You will agree with me that the accomplishments of RADA have only been made possible because of the support and collaboration of the over 230,000 farmers islandwide, therefore, I want to salute all our farmers, especially the over 7,000 registered farmers here in Hanover,” he stated.

ROAD REHABILITATION

He emphasised that the government is fully aware of the challenges being faced by the farmers in the country, including poor road infrastructure, high input cost and theft of crops and animals, noting that effort is being made through his ministry in working assiduously to address those challenges.

Pointing out that approximately $650 million was spent over the last financial year to rehabilitate 64 farm roads across the country, the agriculture and fisheries minister added,“Here in Hanover, four roads were rehabilitated in the Chester Castle, Haughton Court, Knockalva and Dry Hill areas at a cost of $34 million.”

“This financial year we intend to spend $27 million on the rehabilitation of three more roads (in Hanover), namely: Content, Old Pen and St. Simon,” he stated.

He expressed the view that the parish of Hanover is heavily dependent on agriculture for economic sustainability, and is known for its production of yams, ginger, pimento, turmeric and cattle. He added that agriculture continues to pay a critical role in the growth agenda of the country.

The office complex which was officially opened by Minister Charles, will accommodate a parish manager and deputy parish manager, five extension officers, four assistant extension officers, one each marketing, livestock, home economics and social services officers, supported by other office and support staff.

The parish of Hanover consists of five extension areas; Miles Town, Cascade, Hopewell, Lucea and Green Island.