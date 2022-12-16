Police announce traffic changes for Burna Boy concert

The Police are advising members of the public that traffic changes will be implemented before and after the Burna Boy Live Concert on Sunday at the National Stadium.

Before the event, road closures will be implemented at the following intersections:

Mountain View Avenue/Deanery Road

Mountain View Avenue/Arthur Wint Drive. There will be limited access to authorised patrons and shuttle buses.

Stanton Terrace/Roosevelt Avenue. There will be limited access to Ultra VIPs, residents, business operators and persons attending the Bustamante Hospital for Children.

Latham Avenue/Old Hope Road. Limited access will however be granted to residents and persons visiting the Bustamante Hospital for Children.

North Avenue/Old Hope Road. Residents of Swallowfield will be allowed access.

Tom Redcam/Arthur Wint Drive. Limited access will be given to shuttle buses, Ultra VIPs, residents and persons going to the Bustamante Hospital for Children.

No parking will be allowed along the following roads:

Arthur Wint Drive

Roosevelt Avenue

Latham Avenue

Stanton Terrace

Mountain View Avenue

Tom Redcam

The slip road where the ticket office is located

After the event, with the exception of the Mountain View Avenue/Deanery Road and Tom Redcam Drive/Arthur Wint Drive intersections, all other closures instituted before the event will be removed to allow for a smooth regress.

Arthur Wint Drive, between Roosevelt Avenue and Tom Redcam Drive, will be operated as a two-way to allow for the movement of shuttle buses to and from National Heroes Circle.

The northbound section of Mountain View Avenue, between Deanery Road and Arthur Wint Drive, will remain closed to the general motoring public in order to facilitate the movement of shuttle buses.

Roosevelt Avenue will be operated as a one-way from the National Stadium towards Stanton Terrace and Old Hope Road.

Motorists and pedestrians are being asked to obey all directions given by the police and other security personnel, who the police say will be deployed in adequate numbers to ensure the safety of all.

