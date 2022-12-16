Portland man freed of breaches of Firearms Act

A licensed firearm holder, who was arrested and charged for reportedly discharging his weapon during a dispute with his sister-in-law, was freed of breaches of the Firearm Act on Wednesday.

Zion Nation was freed as the clerk of court in the Portland Parish Court withdrew the charges after conceding that it would be difficult to prove that the licensed firearm holder had fired his weapon.

Allegations are that, on October 4, Nation and his sister-in-law had an argument at their home.

During the quarrel, he reportedly went outside, and shortly after, the sister-in-law allegedly heard explosions which she considered to be gunshots.

Moments after, Nation returned to the verandah where the woman reportedly continued to curse, but he did not respond.

Following the alleged incident, Nation was arrested and charged.

When the matter went to court, attorneys-at-law Courtney Rowe and John Jacobs submitted that, based on the statements on the court’s file, there would be insurmountable difficulties for the prosecution in proving its case against their client.

The lawyers requested that the file be reviewed and a determination be made.

On review of the file, the clerk of court agreed that it would be difficult to substantiate the case.

The clerk conceded that, based on the statement, Nation was not seen with a weapon in his hand before or after the alleged explosion was heard.

Additionally, the police went to the area but could not find anything to substantiate that a firearm was discharged.

