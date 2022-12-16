Spirit Airlines commences direct flights from Connecticut to Jamaica

The first direct flight from Bradley International Airport in Connecticut to Sangster Airport in Montego Bay by a major United States carrier happened yesterday when Spirit Airlines journeyed to Jamaica.

The airline will operate non-stop flights four times weekly to Montego Bay. The new airline service between Connecticut and Jamaica culminates efforts that began as far back as 2006.

Among the people on the inaugural flight was Jamaica’s Ambassador to the United States, Audrey Marks.

Tourism Minister Edmund Bartlett was invited but failed to make the flight. He sent a message attesting to the importance of the new route.

“Jamaica continues to recover strongly from the COVID pandemic and the USA market has been the driving force in the phenomenal achievement. The timing of this inaugural flight is critical in our own celebration of Jamaica’s Diamond Jubilee and the start of our first official winter tourist season, since the pandemic. It is a game changer in that area in the diaspora and the expansion of key gateways from the Tri-State area,” the minister said.

He paid tribute to those who worked to make the inaugural flight possible, as he praised the work of Andrew Lawrence, who spearheaded the effort and Jamaica’s Consul General to New York, Alison Wilson.

“Credit for this new gateway of Bradley International Airport must be given to our indefatigable team in the diaspora,” Bartlett said.

Wilson said that she is extremely delighted with the launch of the flight.

“This marks the culmination of a number of years of discussions with various stakeholders, with the view of connecting our large community of diaspora members and those wishing to visit Jamaica for tourism.

“This makes the northeast one of the most connected areas with the island, with flights into the country from as far north as Boston to Washington. We do look forward to the economic boost that these additional seats will bring.” Consul General Wilson said.

With the direct non-stop flights to Jamaica, people in Connecticut travelling to the island will no longer have to travel to JFK and LaGuardia airports in New York to catch flights to Jamaica. Further, goods coming from Jamaica destined for Connecticut can also be flown directly into that state, instead of having to access JFK and LaGuardia and then being transported by road to Connecticut.

A coalition of advocates, over recent years led by Caribbean Trade Council President Lawrence and including state representative Bobby Gibson, came together to help convince the Connecticut Airport Authority of an airline launch between Jamaica and Connecticut.

The governor and the Connecticut General Assembly allocated some US$2 million in the recently enacted state budget for the Connecticut Department of Economic and Community Development to help attract the non-stop service.

Kevin Dillion, executive director of the Connecticut Airport Authority said they were proud to make the non-stop service a reality after years of effort.

“I have no doubt that this service will be successful and I am proud that Bradley International Airport will be able to offer convenient connectivity for the state’s strong Jamaican population,” he said.

According to census data, more than 56,000 Connecticut residents have Jamaican ancestry. The governor noted that it was the fifth-largest population of residents with Jamaican ancestry.

