Strict no re-entry policy for Burna Boy concert

The police are advising patrons who will be attending the Burna Boy Live Concert at the National Stadium on Sunday that there will be a strict no re-entry policy.

A release from the Jamaica Constabulary Force's Corporate Communications Unit said the organisers notified the police of the policy.

It also warned that no firearms, knives, ice picks, machetes, aerosol sprays, large igloos, glass bottles, lighters, fire crackers, frozen water or drinks, alcohol and umbrellas with pointed tips will be allowed inside the venue.

Licensed firearm holders are being advised to make alternative arrangements for the safekeeping of their firearms, as the police say no provisions will be made at the venue or at the Stadium Police Station.

Patrons are also being reminded that all persons entering the stadium will be subject to search.

Additionally, no smoking will be allowed inside and persons found in breach may be asked to leave the stadium.

The police say walkways should be kept clear at all times in cases of emergency.

Meanwhile, vendors are being warned that selling will not be tolerated outside the designated areas.

