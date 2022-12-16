UDC’s firework shows return on New Year’s Eve

The Urban Development Corporation’s (UDC) signature New Year’s Eve events, Fireworks on the Waterfront in Kingston and Fireworks on the Bay in Ocho Rios will return this year, after a two-year hiatus.

According to a release this morning, the UDC will also introduce a New Year’s event at its flagship attraction in western Jamaica – Harmony Beach Park in Montego Bay.

The annual Fireworks on the Waterfront and Fireworks On The Bay hosted by UDC and its subsidiary, St Ann Development Company (SADCo), respectively, was a staple for many across Jamaica, as a tradition to usher in the New Year.

Over the years, thousands of Jamaicans gathered along the Kingston Waterfront and at Ocho Rios Bay Beach to witness the island’s most stellar fireworks displays.

The release stated these events were the UDC’s gift to Jamaica and its way of celebrating continued national development; with the support of the private and public sectors.

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

The events did not take place for the last two years because of the COVID-19 pandemic and subsequent government restrictions to contain the spread.

The theme for these events this year, is 'A Diamond Jubilee Celebration' in commemoration of Jamaica's 60th anniversary of Independence.

As is customary, fireworks are primarily free, public events, however, guests at the Kingston and St Ann locations have the option to view the shows from VIP areas.

Tickets for Fireworks VIP can be purchased at the UDC Head Office, 12 Ocean Boulevard, Kingston or at the SADCo Main Office, Ocean Village Shopping Centre, Ocho Rios.

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.