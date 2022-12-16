'We can't stop our efforts to protect you', PM hints more SOEs coming

Prime Minister Andrew Holness says the Government will be giving serious consideration to imposing a new round of states of emergency (SOEs) when the ones now in place in eight parishes expire.

SOEs were reimposed on Clarendon, St Catherine, St James, Westmoreland, Hanover and sections of Kingston and St Andrew on December 6, with St Ann also being added to the mix.

With the SOEs set to expire in a few days, Holness stated today at a function in Knockpatrick, Manchester, that he would love to have cooperation on the issue from the Opposition.

However, he noted that the government was elected to lead and to take action against criminals.

"They are continuing their criminal acts. They are robbing, and killing and maiming innocent people. We can't stop our efforts to protect you. We have to keep on persevering," Holness stated.

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

He added: "So I give you the assurance that when the SOEs expire, that the Government will seriously and carefully consider the application of a new set of states of emergency to ensure that we can save more lives."

A previous round of SOEs, declared in seven parishes on November 15, lapsed after 14 days when the Government failed to get the support of the Opposition in the Senate for their extension.

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.