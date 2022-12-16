Westmoreland tree-lighting ceremony hailed as parish’s best

WESTERN BUREAU:

There was a swell of excitement among stakeholders in Westmoreland as they witnessed this year’s municipal Christmas Tree-lighting ceremony and entertainment package organised by the Westmoreland Municipal Corporation (WMC) in partnership with the Jamaica Cultural Development Commission (JCDC), annually.

For many, including Customs Custos Hartley Perrin, it was a distinct improvement over previous years.

“Never before have we seen anything of this magnitude here in the parish of Westmoreland,” said Custos Perrin.

“Now that the level has been brought to this, we expect that every year when there is tree lighting, we are going to have no less than what we have here tonight,” he insisted on Wednesday. “We can’t return to what used to be. We have to improve incrementally, and every year, we get better and better.”Ian Myles, councillor for the Little London division, said the Christmas tree, which was set up on the lawns of the courthouse in Norman Square, is the best decorated that he could recall.

On Wednesday, the Bertel Moore-led Westmoreland Municipal Corporation kick-started what is arguably the best-ever Christmas treat for the children of Westmoreland at the offices of the Great George Street-based WMC building. This was followed by the spectacular tree-lighting, which was well-received by the residents of the parish.

A huge stage was set up in front of the Parish Court building with backing band and live performances from school children and other recognised recording reggae artistes, among them Duane Stephens, Barry Watson, and Prince Jay. Several residents of the parish expressed their appreciation , especially for the night’s entertainment.

BREAK DOWN THE BARRIERS

Odane Kerr and his daughter, of Dalling Street, were out to celebrate and agreed that this year’s tree lighting event was a cut above the rest.

“The lights are brighter, and it’s nicely decorated,” Kerr said of the Municipal Christmas Tree. The children, especially my nine-year-old daughter Shaneque thoroughly enjoyed themselves. As for us adults, having a Duan Stephenson and others was a very good package this year. We have never seen anything like this before.”

Parish leaders used the event to further encourage residents.

Bertel Moore, chairman of the WMC, invited persons to enjoy the season despite their challenges.

“Christmas is around the corner, I know things are hard, but put yourself together the best way you can,” he coaxed.

“Tonight, I must say after 16 years of being here with you having this Christmas party and turning on the Christmas tree lights ... this is a bang,” the Savanna-la-Mar mayor said.

Perrin further urged residents that the time had come for those involved in turf and gang wars to disarm themselves, break down the imaginary barriers and begin to love themselves. He counselled that they should extend that love and courtesy to their neighbours from the other sides of the divide.

“I want us to understand that the reason for the season is love, and the reason why all of this expenditure has been made is to remind Westmoreland that we need to behave ourselves. We need to understand ourselves again. We need to remember that we are one people, we love one another, and we are neighbours,” he admonished.

“… We are going to break down the barrier between Russia [Rickets Street] and over to the other side because we are one people in love, in Savanna-la-Mar and in Westmoreland … that is why we are tonight reminding ourselves that the Christmas season is a season of peace and goodwill towards all men.”