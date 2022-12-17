CPFSA appeals for heightened vigilance of children during Christmas season

With schools now on Christmas break, parents and guardians are being reminded of their duty to protect their children, in keeping with the Child Care and Protection Act.

The reminder from Director of Children and Family Programmes at the Child Protection and Family Services Agency (CPFSA), Warren Thompson, comes against the background of the incessant acts of violence being committed against the nation's children.

Thompson said that during this time, many children are left unsupervised or in the care of others, which puts them at risk of being victimised by persons who are supposed to protect them.

“We are therefore advising parents to make proper arrangements for their children while they are on school break; be cognisant of who they are spending time with, and what they are doing in your absence; teach them about their bodies, and what is acceptable, such as good touch and bad touch; monitor their Internet use; educate them about safe Internet practices, such as not sharing personal information such as their address, telephone number and school they attend with strangers” the Children and Family Programmes Director said.

Highlighting the prevalence of house fires during the Christmas period, a strong appeal is also being made for items that can cause fires to be kept out of the reach of children.

These include candles, lighters, mosquito coils, kerosene lamps, electrical appliances and Christmas tree lighting.

Additionally, Thompson said that while children are always eager to assist with food preparation during the Christmas, parents must ensure that they are monitored in the kitchen to prevent mishaps.

