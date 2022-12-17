Davis urges StJMC workers to continue education

WESTERN BUREAU:

Homer Davis, state minister in the Office of the Prime Minister – West, has challenged public sector workers, especially those who work with municipal corporations, to take immediate steps to improve and empower themselves through education.

He issued the charge on Thursday while addressing a long service awards ceremony for some 80 employees who have worked with the St James Municipal Corporation (StJMC) for between 15 and 35 years.

According to Davis, who served as chairman of the StJMC between 2016 and 2022, several employees in the public sector are sometimes hired directly out of school and spend a long time working in government without paying enough attention to their educational goals.

“Today, I charge you all to start looking at ways in which you can build your capacity through education and training while working in the municipality,” he told the staff.

The former Montego Bay mayor described municipal corporations as the epicentre of government as he challenged staff to build their capacity to move up the ladder of success.

“Let me debunk any notion that the St James municipality, or another government arm, is not a good place to work,” Davis said. “Jamaicans have made very successful careers out of working at municipalities and for working [in general] for the Government. In other words, employees have been successful working here before and it will continue to happen.”

In lauding the work of the staff, he also encouraged them to improve the level of service given to members of the public.

“The municipality’s customers are spread right across the parish, and I urge you all to ensure that every interaction with members of the public is as cordial, professional and respectful as possible,” he pleaded.

“I urge all officers of the St James Municipal Corporation to take a new position, a deliberate position on improving the level of customer service given to vendors on the streets or at the markets, the stage show or party promoters, large real estate developers, motorists whose vehicles are being or had been towed, the hairdresser, beautician, barber, the butcher who need a license to operate, or the man on the street who just needs some information, as well as the poor and vulnerable who depend on the municipality for support,” he added.

Davis also praised the leadership of the StJMC for honouring the employees, who he described as the real foot soldiers of the corporation.

He noted that they sometimes overcome great odds in carrying out their duties in accordance with the corporation’s rules and policies.

He added that the Government is very appreciative of the work being done by the corps of public sector workers at municipal corporations.

“And I want those who are being awarded here today to understand that you have now been propelled into the realm of being standard-bearers and ambassadors for the St James Municipal Corporation. Your actions, going forward, will play a major role in building a better municipality and building positive staff morale.”

albert.ferguson@gleanerjm.com