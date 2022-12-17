Jamaica60 celebrations culminate in cultural event

The flurry of events staged over several months to commemorate Jamaica’s 60th anniversary of Independence in the Greater Toronto and Hamilton Area climaxed in a celebration of Jamaica’s culture at McMaster University earlier this month.

Dubbed Canada-Jamaica Connection: ‘Talk Yuh Talk’, it was organised by the Consulate General of Jamaica in collaboration with the university and was described by Consul General Lincoln Downer as a signature event showcasing “our rich and diverse cultural heritage through artistic dance, spoken word, folklore and, of course, a long bench chat reflecting on our journey as an independent nation”.

He credited Vivian Crawford, former executive director of the Institute of Jamaica, for the title of the event, noting that it is a popular expression in Jamaica to endorse a speaker. “The individual therefore needs no apology in expressing one’s views or opinions as they are factual.”

Downer thanked Pamela Appelt, co-executor of the Louise Bennett-Coverley Estate, for her creative mind and extensive network in bringing the event from concept to reality. He was delighted that Dr David Farrar, president and vice-chancellor of McMaster University, accepted the offer to host the event.

“This event will further strengthen the relationship between Canada and Jamaica, McMaster University and Jamaica, as many of you will know Miss Lou’s archives are held here at McMaster University,” said Downer, inviting those in attendance to visit the archives themselves.

RECOGNISING HER LEGACY

Sharon J. Miller, high commissioner of Jamaica to Canada, said the linkage between the university, Jamaica, and the Caribbean is a part of their remit in Canada as Jamaica’s representatives to enhance and build networks and connections that benefit Jamaica and the region.

“We here in Canada have done a lot to ensure that Jamaica’s diamond jubilee is spectacular,” she said.

In his remarks, Senator Leslie Campbell, minister of state in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Foreign Trade, who was on his first official visit to Canada, said the occasion was an opportunity to celebrate a daughter of Jamaica, eminent folklorist and poet, Louise Bennett-Coverley.

He said walking through the archives took him back to the days of Miss Lou’s popular children’s television show, Ring Ding, and her performances. He encouraged those in attendance to continue recognising her legacy.

Among the performers were KasheDance, choreographed by Kevin Ormsby with a ‘Tribute in Dance to Jamaica’ and a ‘Tribute in Dance to Miss Lou’, saxophonist Dave McLaughlin with ‘Jamaican Musical Echoes’, a ‘Tribute in Poetry’ by Tania Hernandez, ‘Miss Tania Lou’, and a musical selection by Heritage Singers (Canada) led by Grace Carter-Henry Lyons, founder and musical director. Dr Pat Francis, founding pastor of Kingdom Covenant Ministries, offered the prayer and the HMCS Star Band led the national anthems.