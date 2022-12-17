NWC says claims it's not able to properly treat its water are false

The National Water Commission (NWC) has dismissed what it says are erroneous and misleading claims on social media regarding its water quality.

There are claims chemicals needed to treat water from the company are unavailable.

However, in a media release on Saturday, the NWC said there is absolutely no truth to these claims, describing them as baseless.

It said the water remains safe for consumption.

"The NWC wishes to assure its valued customers and the wider public that there is sufficient material to treat water from the Commission. The water from the NWC will always be of the highest quality, in keeping with local and international standards," the NWC's release stated.

In addition, the NWC is imploring the persons responsible for spreading these false claims to desist from doing so.

