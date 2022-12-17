Police make US$2m drug seizure in Bull Bay

Members of the Jamaica Constabulary Force's Narcotics Division are now investigating the seizure of over 1,500 pounds of ganja in Bull Bay, St Andrew, during an operation on Thursday.

The force's Corporate Communications Unit says about 10:45 p.m., a joint police/military team was conducting an operation in the area when an Isuzu motor truck was intercepted along the Bull Bay main road.

It says during a search of the vehicle, compressed ganja, with a street value of approximately US$2 million, was found in the back of the truck.

The motor truck and the illegal drug were seized.

The police say the driver of the truck was arrested on reasonable suspicion of breaches of the Dangerous Drugs Act.

