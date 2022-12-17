Police probing multimillion dollar cooking oil heist, cop among two arrested so far

The St Catherine police are probing a robbery in which millions of dollars worth of cooking oil was stolen from a delivery truck on Saturday morning.

The Spanish Town police have so far taken two suspects into custody in connection with the incident.

It has been reported that a truck, which was carrying products from Seprod Limited, was travelling along the Spanish Town Bypass about 9 a.m. when the heist was made.

Two men in vests marked 'police' stopped the truck and the vehicle was commandeered to the Thetford area, near Old Harbour.

There, the truck was emptied and the driver and two sidemen were tied up inside the vehicle.

The victims managed to free themselves, escaped from the vehicle, and made a report.

An operation was launched and a Honda Fit motor car said to be a part of the robbery was seized.

Further operations resulted in the arrest of two suspects, one a serving member of the Jamaica Constabulary Force.

The goods have still not be recovered.

Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director of the Seprod Group, Richard Pandohie, confirmed the robbery.

"I understand that the suspects have been held and the truck was recovered and the workers are alright so far,'' Pandohie said.

- Rasbert Turner

