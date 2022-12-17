Portland shop owner shot and killed

Portland recorded its 12th murder since the start of 2022 following the shooting death of a businessman at his corner shop in Snow Hill, Portland, early Saturday morning.

Dead is 56-year-old Courtney Alexander Clarke, also called Frank, of Snow Hill district.

A preliminary report provided by detectives from the Criminal Investigations Branch in Port Antonio suggests Clarke was closing up his shop about 1 a.m. when he was attacked and shot multiple times.

The businessman was rushed to the Port Antonio Hospital, but died while undergoing treatment.

Police sources say they are following strong leads.

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

Saturday's murder comes on the heels of statements made by commanding officer for the Portland police division, Lloyd Darby, who had earlier urged business operators to be vigilant and be on the lookout for criminals, especially during the Christmas season.

"We urge you the citizens to continue working with us as we make all efforts to keep Portland the safest place in Jamaica," Darby said.

The community of Snow Hill is considered to be one of the most volatile areas in East Portland, with many incidents of armed robbery, breaking-ins and aggravated assault being reported.

- Gareth Davis

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.