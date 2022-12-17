RJRGLEANER Sports Foundation saddened by death of Carmen Clarke

The RJRGLEANER Sports Foundation says it is saddened by news of the death of Carmen Clarke, a former administrator for the National Sportsman and Sportswoman of the Year Awards.

Clarke was the administrator of the awards event when it was sponsored by Carreras and continued in that role for a few years under the RJRGLEANER Sports Foundation.

“Carmen was a competent and committed administrator who was a consistent guest of the Foundation at numerous events long after she worked with the Foundation” a statement from the Foundation said.

“We pay tribute to her for her valuable contribution to the recognition of excellence in sports and expresses our sympathies to her family and friends at this challenging time”, the statement continued.

