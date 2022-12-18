Clarendon construction worker charged for abducting, robbing woman

A construction worker who was detained during the state of emergency in Clarendon has been charged with the forcible abduction of a woman and robbery with aggravation.

He is 22-year-old Romario Edwards, of Osborne Store in the parish.

The Jamaica Constabulary Force's Corporate Communications Unit (CCU) says the charges stem from an incident in May Pen, Clarendon, on January 15.

The CCU says about 1:50 p.m., the woman was walking along Johnson Lane in May Pen when a Nissan AD Wagon, with two men aboard, drove up beside her.

The armed men reportedly ordered her to enter the vehicle and she was taken to an abandoned building, where she was robbed of $13,500 and a cellular phone.

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

The woman managed to escape and was assisted to a police station by residents where a report was made.

CCU says on Monday, December 12, lawmen were on operation during the state of emergency when Edwards was arrested.

He was pointed out during an identification parade on Friday and subsequently charged.

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.