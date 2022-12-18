Gun and ammunition seized in Guy's Hill

The police in St Catherine seized a pistol and two rounds of ammunition during an operation in the Waterford area of Guy's Hill in the parish on Saturday.

A media release from the police force's Corporate Communications Unit says about 9:18 p.m., lawmen were on operation when the firearm containing the ammunition, was found in an old stove.

One man was arrested in connection with the seizure, however, his identity is being withheld pending further investigations.

