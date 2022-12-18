Police probing vehicular crash involving suspected unlicensed teenage driver

The St Andrew Central police are investigating the circumstances surrounding a vehicular crash on Constant Spring Road in St Andrew early Sunday morning, which claimed the life of one person, with at least six others sustaining serious injuries.

The name of the deceased could not be ascertained at this time as the police continue their investigation into the accident.

The Gleaner understands that a 17-year-old was driving a Mazda Premacy motor car around 6 a.m. when the vehicle reportedly got out of control and crashed in the vicinity of 33 Constant Spring Road.

The teenager, who was driving the car is not believed to be the holder of a driver's licence. The police told The Gleaner that the teenager is in serious condition.

Two days ago, the Road Safety Unit in the Ministry of Transport and Mining reported that 457 persons had lost their lives in 396 fatal crashes across the country.

The Road Safety Unit reported that fatal crashes have decreased by two per cent while fatalities have increased by 1.1 per cent in 2022 when compared with the similar period in 2021.

Motorists and motorcyclists have been urged to drive within the speed limits and ensure the use of proper protective equipment, such as seat belts and helmets.

