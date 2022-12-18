Police seize guns in Rockfort, one man arrested

Thirty-nine-year-old Omar Murray has been charged with illegal possession of firearm and ammunition following the seizure of two guns and several rounds of ammunition at his home on Wareika Road, Rockfort, in Kingston on Sunday.

The Elletson Road police say about 4:30 a.m., a joint police/military team conducted a targeted raid at the premises.

They say during the search, one Taurus pistol, with a magazine containing six cartridges and one Sig-Sauer pistol with a magazine containing two cartridges were seized.

