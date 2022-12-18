St Thomas men caught red-handed breaking into bar

Two St Thomas men have been charged after they were reportedly caught breaking into a bar in Albion in the parish on Wednesday.

They are 22-year-old Andre Henry, of Spring Gardens district, and 25-year-old Shamar Parkes, of Heartease district, both in St Thomas.

They are charged with shop breaking and larceny, malicious destruction of property and being in possession of house-breaking implements.

It has been reported that about 1:00 a.m., on Wednesday, the police received information that a break-in was in progress at a bar.

Upon their arrival it was observed that the front door of the bar was taken out and the grille cut open.

Both men were allegedly found inside with a steel cutter in their possession.

They were arrested and taken into custody.

The police say all stolen items were recovered.

Henry and Parkes were subsequently charged after an interview.

