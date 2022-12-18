Tips for a happier, healthier you this Christmas

During the Christmas season, there tends to be a lot of focus on big celebrations and spending money. But during this festive time of year, it is also important to take steps that will keep your family, your home, and your wallet healthy.

Here are three important things to keep in mind:

1. HOSPITABLE HOME

With friends and family visiting frequently, the holidays are a busy time around the home. To prepare for all of your guests, get your home into pristine shape. Stock up on cleaning supplies like disinfectant wipes, trash bags, and paper items. Create a holiday season routine that dedicates one day a week or a few minutes daily to sprucing up.

For holiday meals, look for wholesome ingredients like milk, eggs, bread, cheese, proteins, frozen and canned vegetables, canned fruits, grains, and more.

You can balance some of those heavier dishes enjoyed around the holidays with healthier snacking options.

2. MINDFUL WALLET

Create a budget for the entire season that includes seasonal expenses such as gift-giving, hosting, meal preparation, decorations, and more. Then, plan to stick to this budget with thoughtful spending.

Luckily, it’s easier to plan your expenditures in advance thanks to new tech. When shopping for friends, family, and loved ones, use apps with budget-friendly features.

Additionally, you can take advantage of great deals offered by local and online stores.

3. HEALTHIER YOU

The season’s cooler temperatures can adversely affect immunity, and possibly impact your family’s risk of contracting viruses and bacterial infections, so watch for the warning signs and take preventative measures to stay well.

Remember to wash your hands often, particularly before preparing food, stay hydrated, get plenty of sleep, exercise regularly, and consider stocking up on over-the-counter vitamins and minerals to improve your health.

It’s the season for celebration. Indulge yourself in making the most out of your time with loved ones, friends, and family, but be confident in making healthy choices for you, your home, and your wallet.