Transform your vision into reality

The challenge being issued to us as Christians is to dream and dream BIG. As God did with Abraham, he showed him the expanse of the heavens and declared unto him “Look up into the sky and count the stars if you can”. “That’s how many descendants you will have!” Genesis 15:5 (NLT). Please note that this declaration was made when Abraham was still childless and his wife was past the age of bearing children. But with God, nothing is impossible!

The vision of the stars so motivated Abraham that his faith was strengthened and he believed God. Note that the experience with the stars became a daily exercise. At the end of each day he could simply look to the heavens where the stars would remind him of his vision, which bolstered his faith and confidence in God’s ability to deliver on his promise.

It was the constant reminder of this vision that allowed him at 100 years old, and his wife at 90, not to consider his own body as dead, nor the deadness of Sarah’s womb [Romans 4:18-20]. Note in Sarah’s case. When she was of child-bearing age she was unable to bear a child as she was barren. The daily vision helped to engender faith in them, to believe God and to ‘call the things that be not as though they were’.

As children of God, we need to create a personal vision statement that allows us to catch a picture of where we are going and what we would like to achieve. Like Joseph, our personal vision statement will help guide us in making the right choices. If we don’t know where we are going any road will take us there (Lewis Carroll). Further, how will you know when you get there? Your personal vision statement will help you to chart the course for your day and the choices you make.

We must also learn to share our vision with those who are around us so that we can collectively pursue it. Eliezer was not of Abraham’s immediate family, but was able to easily identify with the instructions because the vision Abraham obtained was an “open secret” in his household. We must make it a point of duty to share with our spouses and children so that the vision becomes intergenerational.

ARTICULATE THE VISION

‘Making the vision plain’ requires that the vision be vocalised, spoken. “Faith comes from hearing” [Romans 10:17 NLT]. Being able to articulate the vision means that there is a clear understanding of the vision and a frequent audible expression of it builds faith in us and the confidence to take the next step.

It is instructive that after God showed Abraham the vision of the stars [Genesis 15] the next major step on his journey was to change his name from Abram which means ‘high’ or ‘exalted father’ to Abraham which means ‘father of a multitude’. He was not just a father, but a father of a multitude. In the same vein, God also instructed that the name of Sarai whose name means ‘she that strives’ or ‘contentious’ should be changed to Sarah which means ‘mother of my prince’. Note that at this point, that although there is a promise, it is yet to be fulfilled seeing that Sarah has not been able to have a child and is now gone past the age of child-bearing.

In their daily interactions, when Abraham spoke to his wife, “Sarah can you make me a cup of tea please?” He would be saying to her, “Mother of my prince, can you make me a cup of tea?” In her response Sarah might have said, “Abraham, the tea is ready, where would you like to have it?” She would be saying “Father of a multitude, your tea is ready.” Note that word being spoken in their ears caused faith to grow in them, faith cometh by hearing. This eventually gets manifested in the birth of their son, Isaac.

Use the following questions to begin to develop a vision for your life. Take the time to prayerfully think and reflect on them:

• What is the vision and purpose for your life?

• How do you see yourself financially?

• Where do you see yourself in 10 years?

• Where do you see yourself in five years?

• Where will you be one year from now?

• What do I need to do today to get started on my journey?

“ A dream written down with a date becomes a goal. A goal broken down into steps becomes a plan. A plan backed by actions makes your dreams come true”. This quote, attributable to Greg Reid, is instructional and a good compass to assist us in transforming our dreams and visions into reality.

Prayer:

Our Lord and God, we pray for the manifestation of your divine will and purpose in our lives as well as the courage to embrace the vision that you show us and not be intimidated by it. Give us the confidence to articulate it and rehearse it in the ears of our spouses and children. We pray that our faith will increase and we will recognise that nothing is impossible with you!

- Gladstone Johnson is the associate pastor of Encounter Ministries International, a chartered accountant and a registered public accountant. Send feedback to columns@gleanerjm.com and wealthcreationja@gmail.com.