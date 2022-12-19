Clothes vendor charged with robbery with aggravation

A St Catherine clothes vendor has been charged with robbery with aggravation after allegedly holding up a man in downtown Kingston on October 4.

He is 42-year-old Phillip Rowe, of Mirinar Road, St Catherine.

The police say about 12:55 p.m., Rowe and another man held up the complainant at the intersection of Beckford and Orange streets.

They reportedly robbed him of $862,227 and then escaped.

Rowe, who was captured on video, was arrested and charged on Sunday.

