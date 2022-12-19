Cop who reportedly handcuffed girlfriend to a sink and violently abused her over several days offered bail

A police constable who reportedly assaulted his girlfriend over several days after learning that she had been unfaithful to him, was today offered $600,000 bail when he appeared in the St Mary Circuit Court.

The lawman, Rayon Anderson, who is stationed at the Orange Bay Police Station, is alleged to have battered the woman repeatedly, including kicking her in the mouth, bursting her face with a beer bottle and stomping on her.

It is also alleged that he had kept her handcuffed in their home and that she received some of the assault while being cuffed to a sink.

The law man is also alleged to have shaved the woman's head after forcing her to cut off her hair.

It is further reported that Anderson fired shots to intimidate the female and showed her two bullets telling her that he was going to 'buss one' and use it to poison her.

The alleged assault took place in November after Anderson reportedly took the complainant's phone and saw a message from a particular person.

The accused is alleged to have confronted the man in question who confirmed that he had met with his partner.

The phone incident arose after Anderson has reportedly slapped the woman in her face after questioning her about the number of men texting her and had broken her phone chip.

The woman claimed she had reported the incident to the police when Anderson drove her to the Annotto Bay Police Station to report that the man who she had the affair with had raped and assaulted her, but Anderson had told them it was the man who had assaulted her.

Anderson was arrested and charged after police reportedly went to his home after receiving information about a dispute.

Today when Anderson appeared in court, his lawyer Courtney Rowe applied for bail on humanitarian grounds.

Rowe outlined that Anderson suffers from a medical condition and has visited the hospital on at least three occasions while in custody and was admitted on one occasion.

Rowe submitted the entries that were made in the medical journal at the station where Anderson is being kept to support his submission.

The prosecution strongly opposed the bail request, but the judge accepted the application, noting that she did not believe that Anderson is a flight risk.

Anderson is to return to court on January 5, 2023.

- Tanesha Mundle

