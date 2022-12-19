December 15 declared Jamaica Day in Connecticut

December 15, 2022, was declared ‘Jamaica Day’ by Connecticut Governor Ned Lamont by way of an official United States Proclamation. The declaration was made as part of the celebration of an inaugural nonstop flight from Bradley International Airport in Connecticut to Montego Bay. The service is being introduced to fulfil ongoing efforts to establish a nonstop service between Hartford and Jamaica.

The announcement was made on December 14 at a reception at Bradley Airport in Hartford. The route will be serviced by Spirit Airlines and will operate four times per week. The inaugural flight brought in 160 passengers on an Airbus A320 aircraft.

“We are delighted to have Spirit Airlines’ new service from Bradley International Airport in Hartford to Montego Bay,” said Donnie Dawson, deputy director of tourism for the Americas. Dawson and his Jamaica Tourist Board team were at the Sangster International Airport to greet passengers in Montego Bay.

Among those on the inaugural flight were City of Hartford Connecticut Councilwoman Shirley Surgeon; Jamaica’s Ambassador to the US, Audrey Marks; Jamaica Tourist Board regional marketing representatives Victoria Harper and Matthew Blake; and Caribbean Trade Council President Andrew Lawrence.