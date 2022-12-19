Discovery Bauxite plants 100,000 trees

Discovery Bauxite’s goal of planting 200,000 trees over a three-year period in support of the National Tree Planting Initiative is ahead of schedule, the company has indicated.

The project, Operation Discovery Tree, was launched last year December and so far, 110,000 trees have been planted, which include ackee, jackfruit, apple, kola nuts, pimento, cedar, mahogany, blue mahoe, moringa, citrus, mango, breadfruit and avocado trees.

In the December issue of the company’s newsletter, Discovery Bauxite said the project also serves as part of its community wide land rehabilitation and reforestation drive, which includes rehabilitating mined-out lands around Lime Tree Gardens, Water Valley, Tobolski and other areas.

“It is an ongoing programme that includes the protection of forest reserves and heritage sites, protection of water tables, and restoration of mined-out lands for agriculture, community use, and for housing,” said vice president and country manager for Discovery Bauxite, Delroy Dell.

REFORESTATION

He pledged the company’s commitment to carrying out its responsibilities towards reforestation and land rehabilitation as an integral part of its mining activities.

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

The programme has received the backing of community members across the areas where tree-planting is taking place, and also the forestry department.

Lisa Clarke, from Water Valley, is one of the several community members who have planted trees to support the drive.

“We are proud to be the first-recorded private sector organisation to plant 100,000 in support of the prime Minister’s objectives of 3,000,000 trees in three years,” she stated.

CEO of the Forestry Department Ainsley Henry in hailing the programme, described it as “mining finding common ground with forestry” based on the mutual partnership that has been formed with Discovery Bauxite in support of the national programme.

The Forestry Department has donated several thousand trees to Discovery Bauxite in support of the drive.