FESCO launches service station at historic Ferry

FESCO Ferry partner dealer, the Coore family, on December 13 launched their service station and heritage site at Mandela Highway between St Andrew and St Catherine.

Speaking at the launch, Hugh Coore, owner of the FESCO Ferry franchise, spoke about the importance of the service station being launched at the location. “I had a dream more than a decade ago, and that dream was to capitalise on the history of Ferry. I dreamt of honouring this iconic landmark and to leave behind development that would, too, be considered iconic and a significant value to Jamaica and its economy.”

The location, many years ago, was a place which was once famous for a ferry service, The Ferry Inn and Tom Cringle’s Cotton Tree. The Ferry Inn was the place to break the journey between Kingston and Spanish Town in the days of horse travel. Fast-forward to 2021, the Coore family opened a FESCO rest stop on this historic site.

Guest speaker Aubyn Hill, minister of industry, investment and commerce lauded the Coore family for their vision in bringing their dream to life. He mentioned that, in passing at the location he noticed a building that looked like a spaceship and was very curious as to what new business was being built. He said he was very pleased with the architecture, especially the decision to use of some of the original materials to build the new structure.

Olivia Grange, minister of culture, gender, entertainment and sport, commended the Coore’s for their vision in the usage of this site and preserving the historic heritage that comes along with it. “We at the ministry have always spoken of the possibilities that exist for the interface between culture, heritage and business. It has been well documented that there are business and entrepreneurial possibilities in the incorporation of heritage elements within modern businesses for successful outcome, and we are pleased to be associated with this official opening of FESCO Ferry”.

Member of Parliament for St Andrew West Anthony Hilton commented, “I am pleased to have FESCO Ferry as a corporate resident in my constituency.”